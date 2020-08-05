I can’t take the silence coming from our elected congressman, Lloyd Smucker. So I sent him the following letter July 20. As of Monday, I hadn’t gotten a response.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

The picture of the man in the White House sitting behind, in his words, the “beautiful Resolute Desk” with a display of Goya products in front of him — clearly in violation of federal ethics laws for elected officials and workers, especially the president of the United States — is appalling.

I am not asking you, as my representative, to do something about it — I am telling you to do something about it. After all, aren’t you supposed to do what the people want? So this is what I want you to do: Stand up and do what is right.

While we are at it, what about COVID-19? Not much coming from your way except what is in your newsletter. Whom do you support? What do you support? Science or the man sitting behind the “beautiful Resolute Desk”? Just wondering.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township