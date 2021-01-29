In my view, there are two wings in the Republican Party — the establishment wing led by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and the fascist/anti-democracy wing led by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

We now can seemingly assume that Congressman Lloyd Smucker belongs to the fascist wing. He sought to overturn the fair and lawful votes of Pennsylvanians by objecting to our votes.

I called his office and asked that he redeem himself and vote for the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. Of course, Smucker chose to vote to protect the fascist in chief who incited an insurrection against Congress. When you vote with the fascists to protect the fascist you are a fascist.

Smucker lacks courage and decency and needs to resign immediately. I was hoping that we would be represented by one of the principled Republicans, but we are represented by a coward.

Trump told the Big Lie, a fascist strategy, that the election was stolen. Smucker stood by while truth was trampled and then voted against Pennsylvania’s certified election results. He was complicit in the Big Lie. Shame will seemingly not change his craven support for the fascist, so we must turn to his donors.

I am sure that local campaign donors had no idea that they were financing an anti-democratic candidate when they contributed to Smucker’s most recent campaign. I hope they will not make the same mistake again.

Susan Robertson

Manheim Township