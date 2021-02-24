No surprise here. Our spineless congressman, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, votes in favor of a QAnon-backed member of Congress. In my view, he has no guts and no sense of what our democracy stands for. He’s just a lemming who’s afraid he’ll lose his government pension if he doesn’t follow the Trumpian line.

Tell us, Rep. Smucker, do you support U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s anti-Semitic rantings and what was essentially a threat toward members of Congress while holding a gun?

Your House vote against removing her from her committees answers that question.

Mary Huber

Lancaster