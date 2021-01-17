Many U.S. citizens, along with the rest of the world, watched in sadness, disappointment and disgust as a mob — with President Donald Trump’s encouragement to challenge the electoral votes — stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lancaster County U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s excuse for still challenging Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, even after he witnessed the mob, was that he had to follow through for his constituents.

In my view, this again shows Smucker’s complete attachment to the president and his lack of a backbone to buck the president’s lies and madness.

After these events, I choose to believe that most of Smucker’s constituents are above the Trump/Smucker low-set bar.

To Smucker’s credit, when asked if he would work with President-elect Joe Biden, his response was, “Of course. We’ve got to work together and do what’s right for the American people.”

Stay tuned.

Gladys Landis

Manheim Township