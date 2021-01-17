U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seemingly wanted to capitulate to President Donald Trump and submit to his antidemocratic ways.

Supporting a scheme to disregard the votes of Pennsylvanians demonstrated Smucker’s lack of credibility and a failure to adhere to his oath of office — and what this nation ultimately stands for.

It proved, in my view, that Smucker is no patriot, just a mere opportunist who is in it for power.

The people have the power. Remember that! It’s embarrassing how some “strong men” prove just how weak in character they are — weak and submissive! Trump is no leader, and no truly good person should idolize a dumpster fire with no principles or beliefs aside from his own fortune.

Raymond Kline

Lancaster