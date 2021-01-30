In 1971, I came to Lancaster County for my dream job and registered as a proud young Republican for the 1972 election.

1972 was a turbulent time, with body bags still returning to Dover Air Force Base on a regular basis.

John McCain and many others were enduring the unimaginable in North Vietnam prisons. A talented actress, Jane Fonda, pulled a shocking political stunt by visiting North Vietnam. Today, 83-year-old “Hanoi Jane” is still remembered for turning her back on the U.S. Constitution.

Fast forward to the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. election. America rejected, in my view, the most dangerous president in our country’s history. Sixty-plus lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie, some reaching the U.S. Supreme Court, failed, many due to lack of evidence.

During the session of Congress on Jan. 6 and 7 to accept the certified Electoral College ballots of Pennsylvania and the other states, our congressman, Lloyd Smucker, turned his back on our state constitution and the U.S. Constitution by essentially defending Trump’s false assertions about the election.

As a continued lifelong Republican, Smucker’s political stunt took me back to Fonda’s infamous moment on Hanoi soil.

Congressman, you have earned your “Hanoi Jane” stripe. Current and future voters of Lancaster County need to remember your vile political stunt, should you run in future local, state or national elections.

Lest we forget, Rep. Smucker, body bags were needed because of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mike Shull

Lititz