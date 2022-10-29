I have received a political campaign flyer picturing U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker wearing a hat with an American flag insignia. I found it extremely repugnant that this man feels he can tout patriotism to the United States when, in my view, he violated and betrayed his oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States by voting against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 7, 2021.

I cannot believe the audacity, cynicism and temerity of this individual to now portray himself as someone other than a devout follower of an individual who continues leading an insurrection against our democracy.

We have a democracy that our nation should proudly declare is based on a “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Smucker is seemingly counting on the electorate to have a short memory of his past actions, and I believe that he is a member of the political party that craves only power.

We must start to recover our nation’s principles before our democracy ceases to exist. Not voting for Smucker is at least a move in the correct direction.

C. Dale Treese

Elizabethtown