It’s time to remind residents of the 11th Congressional District that their current U.S. House representative voted against legislation involving economic rescue relief from the pandemic, infrastructure and jobs, curbing inflation, fair federal elections, “Build Back Better,” young immigrants who were brought here illegally as children, equality for women and members of the LGBTQ community, women’s health protections and the impeachment of a president who acted unethically.

Most strikingly, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s lawful 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 7, 2021, just hours after inflamed U.S. Capitol rioters threatened the life of the vice president of the United States, a member of Smucker’s own party.

In my view, Smucker no longer deserves to represent our fine commonwealth. He seems to crave sitting at the cool kids’ table more than he loves democracy.

Karen Deering

Lancaster Township