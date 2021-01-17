An open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

Isn’t it a measure of true leadership and integrity when an elected official can listen to constituents, but help them see where they are following the wrong path — that they are gravitating toward lies and actions that are detrimental to the best interests of the citizens and the country? And then when that elected official shows the courage to stand against actions/votes that will negatively impact our country?

You were duly elected to represent the people of Lancaster County. That doesn’t mean that you should support their beliefs in misinformation. That doesn’t mean that you should be a toady supporting a president who constantly lies. Your endless repetition or support of lies about voter fraud (proven to be unfounded in court case after court case) is a disgrace and a supreme disservice to your constituents.

You should be taking the higher road and encouraging your constituents to do the same. If you can’t do that, you should not be a member of Congress.

Evelyn Albert

Ephrata

Former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board