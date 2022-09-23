Can U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as the duly elected president in 2022, nearly two years after a free and fair election?

While Smucker may quibble with actions taken by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to date no legal challenge to the 2020 election has been successful. And no evidence of widespread voter fraud has ever emerged.

Instead, Smucker has endorsed avowed election denier Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor. He joined most other sheep — the Republican members of Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation — in endorsing Mastriano, with the lone honorable exception being U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

It’s a simple question. Is Biden the legitimate United States president? To my knowledge, Smucker’s answer remains unreported in local media.

Rep. Smucker, it is past time to clearly state your position. Publicly.

Brenda Eichelberger

West Donegal Township