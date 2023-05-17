In September 2022, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker introduced a bill to change the name of the Mount Joy post office to honor World War II veteran Harold Billow. Billow was the last known survivor of the 1944 Malmedy Massacre, an atrocity in which German Waffen-SS troops captured and murdered more than 80 U.S. soldiers and Belgian prisoners.

That legislation became law when it was added to an omnibus federal spending package.

When it came time in December to honor his commitment to his bill and vote on it, Smucker was absent from that vote. He wrote to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives that he was unable to attend the proceedings, opting to take advantage of the pandemic proxy voting system and excuse himself physically from that vote.

Instead, Smucker granted the authority to cast his vote to U.S. Rep. John Joyce, an Altoona Republican. Joyce cast Smucker’s vote and that vote was a “nay.” In voting “nay” for the omnibus bill, in which Billow’s honor was included, Smucker voted against his own efforts to honor this gentleman.

If Smucker respected Billow enough to introduce this bill to honor him for his service, Smucker should have been present and should have cast an affirmative vote.

But then, this is the same congressman who voted against the legally cast and counted ballots of his constituents in the 2020 election, even though he won his election with his name on that same ballot.

Warren Sheaf

Elizabethtown