Dear Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

I believe that your deafening silence over former President Donald Trump’s suggestion that we tear our Constitution into pieces and install him back into the White House speaks volumes as to where your loyalties reside.

Trump wants to abolish our Constitution to fit his own needs. Your silence is both unsettling and, in my view, treasonous.

You took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. The people of Pennsylvania expect you to do exactly that.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata