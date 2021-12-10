It was nice to read in the Dec. 4 LNP that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, while attending the lighting of the damaged menorah, expressed shock upon learning that white nationalists had gathered in a Lancaster Township barn in 2020 (“Smucker: Community diverse, kind”).

It was also nice to hear him praise the compassion Lancaster County residents exhibit toward people of other faiths.

But wouldn’t it be nice to hear Smucker and other Republicans in Congress voice similar shock at the anti-Islamic and hateful rhetoric coming from their congressional colleagues — specifically, U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar?

Actually, it would be really nice if Smucker and his Republican colleagues would do more than express shock. It would be nice if they unequivocally condemned the rhetoric.

You have a bully pulpit, Rep. Smucker. You should use it and follow the example set by your constituents in showing compassion toward people of all faiths.

Marty Pflieger

Warwick Township