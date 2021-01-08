I hope U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is proud of his support for President Donald Trump in calling our election illegitimate. Smucker, in my view, also shares responsibility for the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob Wednesday.

Smucker should be impeached, along with Trump, for his support of this sedition. I’m ashamed Smucker represents Lancaster County. I can’t believe this is happening in our country.

There’s no leadership. Smucker generally refuses to have open town hall meetings, seemingly because he is afraid of protesters. Obviously, in my view, he is not afraid of the protesters taking over the U.S. Capitol.

David Loss

Manheim Township