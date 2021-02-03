Thank you for the reality check from the writer of the Jan. 20 letter “Smucker represents local GOP majority.”

Let me add a tidbit of information that the average convenience clerk knows: Identification fraud exists! Which means that voter fraud, which is connected to personal identification by the limitation of one vote per qualified person, also probably exists.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker should be commended for his sincere efforts to secure the integrity of the voting system.

Jeanne Mitman

Lancaster