I watched the memorial service for U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, the officer slain by the mob led to insurrection by former President Donald Trump. Our congressman, Lloyd Smucker, voted with Trump for the aims of the insurrectionists, after their attack on the Capitol, after the fatal injuries inflicted on Officer Sicknick by the Trump-flag-waving mob.

Smucker should apologize to Officer Sicknick’s family and to every officer who defended the Capitol against the insurrection.

Smucker should apologize to every voter in Pennsylvania — voters he tried to disenfranchise.

Smucker should resign.

Neil Gussman

Lancaster