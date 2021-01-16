I wholeheartedly endorse the LNP | LancasterOnline editorial calling for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign. (“Disagrace,” Jan. 13).

Political loyalty, guided by ethics, is a device to support the needs of your community, not advance your own shallow career. Apparently this principle has been lost on Rep. Smucker. By his actions, I believe he has chosen to abandon his ethics and become a stooge for President Donald Trump.

More than ever, we need people of conscience in the government, not self-interested and ineffective buffoons. Rep. Smucker should awaken his humanity and be an advocate for the best interests of his constituents. Failing this, he should resign or be removed from office to relieve our burden.

Gregory Liscio

Quarryville