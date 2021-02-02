U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, a local institution with a stellar reputation for its rigorous academics woven into a spiritual environment accenting the highest moral standards.

Early on, Smucker learned that Santa, a flat earth and a moon made of cheese are fictional. So far, so good. Then came the real learning, featuring independent, critical thinking skills, such as synthesis, analysis and evaluation. Oops!

Besides seemingly missing the boat academically, Smucker totally abandoned ship morally and spiritually. For the past four years, he has been, in my view, a babbling, boot-licking, Trumpian parrot and puppet.

Over the past couple of months, Smucker took things to a different level by knowingly feeding the flames of civil discontent and unrest with election lies and distortions. He has refused to attempt to fully extinguish these flames with facts, common sense and logical reasoning. (As Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah strongly urged his fellow congressmen, “Tell the truth!”)

Instead, Smucker pandered more to the many busloads of local people who participated in the Jan. 6 rally for then-President Donald Trump and the march to the U.S. Capitol than he did to the thousands of other Lancaster County residents who watched with horror, disgust and absolute international humiliation the doings of Trump supporters invading, terrorizing and ransacking our nation’s Capitol building.

Smucker’s name will always be disgracefully linked to the events of Jan. 6. And unfortunately, I am very sorry to say, to Lancaster Mennonite High School.

Mark H. Gallagher

Manheim Township