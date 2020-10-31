In September, Congressman Lloyd Smucker capped his underwhelming voting record by refusing to support the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (House Resolution 2694).

The resolution aims to eliminate discrimination and promote women’s health and economic security by ensuring reasonable workplace accommodations for workers whose ability to perform the functions of a job are limited by pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition.

This followed Smucker’s no votes on amending the deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment ratification, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act and the Paycheck Fairness Act, as well as his no votes against an increase in the federal minimum wage, which unmistakably targets women, given that 62% of low-wage workers are female.

Moreover, Rep. Smucker has repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided coverage to 130,000 pregnant women in Pennsylvania who otherwise would be uninsured.

Women make up about 58% of those who vote in Lancaster County. It is unconscionable to me that any female voter would choose to support Smucker, while getting absolutely no support from him.

Jen de Magnin

Warwick Township