A request to LNP | LancasterOnline:

I looked up the voting record of our congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, and learned that so far this year he voted against the Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act, the Protecting Our Kids Act, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Community Services Block Grant Modernization Act and other legislative proposals.

The votes cast by our congressional representatives used to be printed in the newspaper about once a week. Please resume this practice — for both state and federal lawmakers — so that readers can evaluate the actions, or inaction, of Smucker and our other representatives on a regular basis.

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township