The Republican Party platform is to hire more police officers and prosecute more crimes, which does nothing to address the causes of crime.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of the 11th Congressional District claims that addressing crime is a priority, but he voted against the Break the Cycle of Violence Act; the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act; the Mental Health Justice Act; the Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act; the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022; the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021; the Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022; and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act.

Democratic candidate Bob Hollister, who is running against Smucker, is concerned about preventing crime and supports training, mental health services and programs that reduce crime and recidivism.

Hollister has committed to connecting with constituents and listening to their concerns, while Smucker does not participate in truly open town hall meetings.

I believe that we deserve a representative who listens to us and cares for our well-being. Hollister has my vote!

Peggy Rosario

Manheim Township