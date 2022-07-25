U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, when discussing immigration from Mexico during his June 29 telephone town hall, told his constituents, “We essentially have an open border” (“Smucker: Witness ‘credible,’ ” July 2 LNP | LancasterOnline).

This begs a question. If we essentially have an open border, why are Central American migrants paying smugglers thousands of dollars to come to the United States in tractor-trailers that are sometimes death traps? In fact, the tragedy on June 27 — in which 53 migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas — emphatically says the border is not open.

But Smucker doesn’t stop there. Without supplying evidence, he says the Biden Administration is intentionally botching immigration controls at the border to allow more people to settle in the United States. Notice what Smucker is suggesting: He can read minds and untangle hidden motives to somehow know that the Biden administration, in complete violation of its oath, is deliberately working to make immigration problems worse.

That Smucker feels free to make this claim is stunning.

It’s in this context that we are invited to interpret Smucker’s continuing refusal to talk to LNP | LancasterOnline because of what his spokesperson calls “bias.” The evidence for bias that the spokesperson offered, according to the July 2 article, is a story in LNP | LancasterOnline a few days earlier that correctly observed that Smucker has been declining to talk about the requests for pardons made by several of his Republican colleagues. I invite LNP | LancasterOnline readers to reread the June 28 article (“Smucker quiet on hearings”) and find the alleged “bias.” I have not been able to.

Smucker seems to operate on two different levels rhetorically — casual disregard for fairness and truth when it comes to his opponents, but obsessive preoccupation with the tiniest perceived slip-up when it comes to himself.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown