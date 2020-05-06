An open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

No! Do not open the state or country until and unless you follow the guidance and recommendations of the medical community, researchers and even other countries that have performed far better than ours in battling COVID-19.

This seeming “throw the people in harm’s way” view is so cynical and so obvious. If you encourage people to defy science and common sense right now, you are throwing away this whole multiweek effort and negating the positive effect it might have had.

Lancaster County has more than 200 deaths. According to The New York Times, Lancaster is the 15th deadliest metropolitan region in the nation on a per capita basis.

Whom do you represent, Mr. Smucker?

Anne Freas

East Hempfield Township