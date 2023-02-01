“Congratulations” to Congressman Lloyd Smucker for not indulging in the typical political answers about federal spending being waste, fraud and abuse in his interview with LNP | LancasterOnline published on Jan. 25 (“Smucker on debt: ‘We can solve this’ ”).

And “congratulations” to LNP | LancasterOnline for not exposing what I view as Smucker’s empty rhetoric and lack of facts.

A few observations:

— Smucker’s plan to cut the debt by rewarding entrepreneurs sounds familiar. Smucker voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which raised the national debt by about $2 trillion. Much of that money went to businesses that used the money for stock buybacks.

— Smucker said he plans to cut the debt by cutting regulations that stifle business growth. During the previous presidency, hundreds of regulations were cut — often with the support of Smucker and Congress. Some of the deregulation increased greenhouse gas emissions, leading to worse air quality and putting the health of thousands at greater risk. The effect of this deregulation on the debt is debatable.

— Smucker said Congress should talk about Social Security and Medicare in the discussion about federal spending cuts. He ignores the bulk of the spending that’s driving the debt. The largest is defense — he recently voted for $45 billion in additional funding that the Pentagon didn’t even ask for.

— And on health care, Smucker voted against giving the federal government the authority to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

I believe that Smucker is trying to put the lipstick of empty rhetoric on the debt ceiling pig only because there’s a Democrat in the White House. Smucker didn’t seem to care about the debt ceiling when Republicans were writing the budget.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township