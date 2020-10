After reading a few of the letters to editor about Congressman Lloyd Smucker not wanting to participate in the candidate forum co-sponsored by LNP Media Group, I would suggest it may be due to him not having received from President Donald Trump the written script to present.

In my view, most people realize Smucker is one more of Trump’s puppets, awaiting the strings to be pulled.

Both need to be replaced!

James Ebersole

East Hempfield Township