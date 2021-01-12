It seems increasingly apparent to me that more and more people now consider U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to be about as smart as a bag of hair.

Smucker is one of the eight Pennsylvania members of Congress, including such lowlights as U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Mike Kelly, who insisted on challenging our state’s 20 Electoral College votes, even after the carnage perpetrated by pro-Trumpers Wednesday.

Rep. Smucker, I’m just wondering if you’re finished trying to ruin the democracy of the United States.

I’m also wondering if you realize that your decisions have helped make President Donald Trump’s crazy supporters crazy.

If you disliked the expansion of mail-in voting, all I can say is it was a nice alternative to catching potentially fatal COVID-19 at the polls. Sorry that you seemingly didn’t care.

If you disliked the three-day expansion of the time for the ballots to be received, I’m sorry you can’t appreciate the fact that Trump ruined the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail dependably.

The idea behind our electoral system is to make voting fair and accessible. We have a pandemic. Intelligent leadership in a crisis requires the ability to know when flexibility in our laws and rules is appropriate.

Sorry if your management skills and sense of fairness seemingly cannot handle that truth. Sorry if it seemingly bothers you that people of color expect their votes to honored just like everyone else.

Do us all a favor, Rep. Smucker: Do not run for reelection. Or better yet, resign immediately. Trump needs a golf partner in Florida.

Ronald Rogers

Landisville