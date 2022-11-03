Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has pledged that if he is elected governor, he will have the Pennsylvania State Police transport immigrants who are here illegally to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

Not only would such an act be illegal, but I believe that it reveals the bigotry among some in the Republican Party today. Congressman Lloyd Smucker has endorsed Mastriano for governor.

In a recent column for The Washington Post, Michael Gerson, formerly a senior speech writer and policy adviser to President George W. Bush, wrote that, gaffes aside, he had assumed good will on the part of the GOP on racial matters. He has recently and sadly concluded that he was wrong.

The current border crisis consists mostly of Cuban, Nicaraguan, Haitian and Venezuela immigrants seeking asylum. These national regimes are known for their political oppression, authoritarianism and desperate living situations.

There was a time when America showed compassion for people seeking freedom and looking for a better life, away from choking political oppression, desperate economic circumstances and tyranny.

Attacking immigrants, dehumanizing them and taking part in performative political stunts have become the norm for politicians like Mastriano.

As for Smucker, a theologian once said that silence in the face of evil is evil. Will Smucker break his silence about this behavior or will he confirm Gerson’s sad conclusion?

I’m taking no chances. I’m voting for Bob Hollister on Nov. 8.

I hope that Pennsylvanians, including my Republican friends, are better than this. I urge all voters to vote for Josh Shapiro and Bob Hollister.

Luci Steele

Manheim Township