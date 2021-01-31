I appreciate the editorials in LNP | LancasterOnline (including one, headlined “Disgrace,” Jan. 13) and other Pennsylvania newspapers that commended U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey for condemning the actions of President Donald Trump and his “mob” and upholding the U.S. Constitution in affirming the certification of Pennsylvania’s presidential election results.

I also appreciate that these editorials are holding the feet of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his seven Pennsylvania colleagues to the fire for their attempt to overturn the certified and valid votes of their own constituents.

I listened in on Rep. Smucker’s “town hall” phone call after the Jan. 6 insurrection and found his defense of his objection vote hollow. He argued that his vote was simply to raise questions about the voting procedures adopted by the Pennsylvania Legislature in 2019 (which were later affirmed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court). But this was not what Congress was voting on in the wee hours of Jan. 7. Instead, I believe Smucker’s vote to object to the results of the Pennsylvania election was a vote to disenfranchise his own constituents and the rest of Pennsylvania’s voters.

As such, he supported the rhetoric that led to the historic assault on our democracy Jan. 6.

Shame on you, Rep. Smucker, and your confederates in Congress.

Fred Foster-Clark

Manor Township