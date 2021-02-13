It comes as no surprise that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted Feb. 4 against removing Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her committee assignments. I am alarmed that Smucker is not horrified by Greene’s well-documented record of promoting conspiracy theories, advocating violence against elected officials, denying the horrors of the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings and questioning the truth of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Defending his vote, Smucker tweeted, “The unprecedented move of the House Democrats to remove a member of the Republican Conference from her committees for something she said BEFORE she was elected ... is egregious.”

What is truly egregious in my view is Smucker’s continued support of those in his party who engage in attempts to undermine our democracy.

Elizabeth Lewis

Elizabethtown