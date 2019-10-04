In response to the Sept. 25 LNP editorial “On the refugee quota,” I think Congressman Lloyd Smucker is justified in his caution, since accepting large numbers of refugees might not be in the best interest of the majority of his constituents.
There are reasons to suspect that the people thus resettled in our country would suppress the wages of workers already here and would consume more in government services than they would ever contribute in taxes.
The Lancaster Chamber and Church World Service are (self-servingly) unbothered by this, but taxpayers and their representatives are right to be more wary. I hope Smucker will continue to cautiously guide refugee policy based on objective consideration of costs and benefits to the people he represents and not based on emotional appeals to romantic cliches such as your editorial offers.
David Allan
Manheim Township