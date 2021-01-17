Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s actions prior to and after the attempted coup on Jan. 6 were, in my view, an absolute disgrace to democracy.

In choosing to participate in overturning the election results and in supporting President Donald Trump’s false rhetoric and unsubstantiated claims about the election outcome, Smucker seems to have made a choice to place his political career first, rather than to defend the very Constitution that helped to place him in office.

In not wanting to offend some of the constituents who voted for him and would likely vote for him again, Smucker chose to disregard the basic tenets of our democracy and the electoral process.

For this, he should be ashamed. The only course of action is for Smucker to resign, and my fellow Lancaster countians should demand this.

Loni Goldstein

Manheim Township