Loved the recent rending of garments here on the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion pages over U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s supposed failure to uphold his constitutional oath by objecting to Congress’ acceptance of Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes.

Smucker's actions were not against the law nor the U.S. Constitution, and I saw no one publicly objecting to such actions when some Democrats did the same thing in January 2017.

The other fascinating thing is that our sorry excuses for a governor, state Supreme Court and state attorney general seemingly broke the law by ignoring the state Legislature and changing the rules regarding Pennsylvania’s election. The same people whining about Smucker don’t seem to mind any of that unlawfulness. Liberals are nothing if not hypocrites. Thank you for doing your job, Rep. Smucker!

Jennifer Wolny

Warwick Township