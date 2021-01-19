To U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

You were possibly minutes from dying during the Jan. 6 insurgency at the U.S. Capitol.

Some in the crowd intended to hang Vice President Mike Pence and harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Insurgents carrying zip ties and weapons sought to reverse the result of the election so that Donald Trump could continue as president. Capitol Police were beaten; one officer died, and many were hospitalized protecting you.

Yet, after this horror, you were among 147 Republican lawmakers who still objected to the certified electoral results from one or both of two states that Trump lost — Arizona and Pennsylvania. All this, despite no evidence of election fraud.

You acted to do politically what the insurgents — following your lead and months of lies — acted to do with blood.

In blind, servile support of Trump, you were so morally depraved as to support nullifying the votes of those in your own state — even knowing your action would not change the outcome.

The GOP now calls for peace and unity. The only way to unity is for the GOP to first call for accountability and for all members to say the truth — that Joseph Biden won a free and fair election. There was no widespread fraud. Claiming there was fraud is a lie.

Your colleagues have introduced measures to investigate whether members of Congress, like you, should be censured for your actions. There must be a penalty for the harm you have done. This cannot happen again.

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township