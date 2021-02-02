I have never voted for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker but have always thought of him as my representative — one who held opinions that diverged from mine but also one who could be trusted in his morality as he served the needs of all citizens.

However, Rep. Smucker crossed the line of honesty and credibility with his move to reject Pennsylvania’s certified election results.

Smucker’s statement — “We cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count” — in the Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Smucker to reject electoral count”) represents the worst of cowardice and dishonesty, in my view.

To support the request to essentially throw out millions of Pennsylvania ballots with no evidence holds the seeds of avarice. It shines a light on Smucker’s seeming extreme greed for self-serving power.

It’s a pity when a person who takes an oath, then places himself before God and country. For “if a man vows a vow or swears an oath to bind himself by a pledge, he shall not break his word” (Numbers 30:2).

I suggest that Smucker follow the lead of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who has committed to vigorously defend our form of government.

Smucker will continue to not receive my vote. Now, in addition, he has lost all hope of respect.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl Township