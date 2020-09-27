I support Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s decision to forgo the Oct. 5 candidate forum hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline. It should come as no surprise to LNP | LancasterOnline that Smucker denied its invitation after the newspaper has spent four years criticizing nearly every move he has made.

Congressman Smucker has been put through the ringer with endless attacks from the media and protests led by the organization Lancaster Stands Up. In my view, they have no intention of talking with Congressman Smucker about the issues that matter to the people — they only want to push their own narrative and agenda.

In March 2017, Congressman Smucker attended an event where Lancaster Stands Up infiltrators stood up one by one to interrupt him. This group aims to disrupt, and I believe LNP | LancasterOnline panders to it — allowing it to inflict maximum political coverage on unsuspecting voters of the 11th Congressional District.

LNP | LancasterOnline has seemingly chosen to join this group in disruption. When Congressman Smucker denied the invitation, progressives of the sort in this group again attacked Smucker on social media and in published letters.

Congressman Smucker is fighting for the people of Lancaster and York counties in Washington, D.C. He will be participating in other forums to continue to talk with the voters about his accomplishments and legislative priorities. He serves in Washington to work for the people — not to serve the LNP | LancasterOnline staff and editorial board’s agendas.

John Rineer

Lancaster