In the Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Executive Editor Tom Murse wrote of the newspaper’s interaction with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s office and the newspaper’s difficulty scheduling a public forum with the congressman (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger”).

Murse opined that Smucker’s refusal is due to an escalation of the congressman’s “anti-press rhetoric.” I think it is an escalation and the rejection of LNP | LancasterOnline is well-deserved.

Readers who follow the political news closely understand how one-sided the news reporting seems to be in Lancaster. There has to be some pushback against reporting that is viewed as blatantly biased, and Rep. Smucker has chosen his path.

I love to have local news and sports in my mailbox, but I must endure what is, in my opinion, blatantly dishonest coverage on national politics to get that local news and sports. The most common methods seem to be selective reporting or republishing from syndicates such as The New York Times, and misleading and opinionated headlines.

There are only so many column inches LNP | LancasterOnline can afford to print on national politics and editors must choose carefully what stories to publish. But this selection process yields, in my view, only a positive Democratic/liberal slant and a negative Republican/conservative slant.

When our local newspaper holds us — its paying customers — in such disdain that lying to us by omission seems to be considered acceptable, that newspaper does not deserve to be taken seriously. LNP | LancasterOnline continues to choose sides and real journalism is dead.

David Williams

Warwick Township