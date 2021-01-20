I’m a fanatical reader of LNP | LancasterOnline’s letters to the editor.

Recently, I’m amused at the letters from constituents in the 11th Congressional District who claim that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is not representing them and their positions — particularly his allegiance to President Donald J. Trump.

Here’s reality, dear readers. In 2020, Smucker won reelection in the 11th Congressional District in a landslide over Sarah Hammond, who I considered a worthy Democratic opponent.

The congressman garnered 241,915 votes, about 63% of the total votes cast.

I consider myself a moderate Republican and have supported neither our president nor our congressman, but we are in the 11th Congressional District minority.

In fairness to Smucker, he is representing the majority of his constituents. They want whatever it takes to maintain their conservative views. Replacing him and asking him to resign is a pipe dream, and the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board members who called for his resignation probably knew that prior to publishing the editorial (“Disgrace,” Jan. 13).

Putting it crudely, friends, it ain’t gonna happen.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township