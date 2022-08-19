In my view, Congressman Lloyd Smucker is nothing but a copy-and-paste politician who votes in lockstep with former President Donald Trump’s MAGA party.

He rarely talks with his constituents in person or at town halls. If you want to know Smucker’s stance on issues, you’ll likely have to visit his website (smucker.house.gov). There, you’ll find what I view as all the standard MAGA propaganda.

Where does Smucker stand? He opposes or has opposed a woman’s right to choose, corporate tax increases, federal spending to improve our failing infrastructure, requiring states to adopt federal education standards, federal regulation of greenhouse gas emissions, federal protection for same-sex marriage and commonsense gun control legislation. He has supported moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Worst of all, he voted to invalidate the certified 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, an action that I believe could have destroyed democracy as we know it.

If you want a real congressional representative who will actually listen to your concerns and also reflect your values, I believe you should vote for Bob Hollister, a commonsense, pragmatic Democrat who is running to restore dialogue, cooperation and transparency in Congress. Hollister will vote to strengthen democracy and make education and school safety a top priority. He will support legislation to save the planet for future generations.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township