U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker: By objecting to the certified and thoroughly vetted Pennsylvania election results, you thwarted the will of the people of the commonwealth who all voted legally — as has been upheld by the courts.

By refusing to honor the will of Pennsylvania voters, I believe you put party over country. You are also destroying your own reputation and the long-term reputation of your party. Somewhere along the line, you seem to have lost your principles and/or your spine.

You stink!

Gwendolyn Bowers

Kirkwood