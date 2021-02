tried to find the right, most convincing and eloquent words to explain why my congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, should resign his post, and then I read the Jan. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Disgrace”). I could not say it better.

Rep. Smucker could have stood in opposition to those who wished to undo our election — instead, he played into their hands. He must resign.

Robin Wenger

West Lampeter Township