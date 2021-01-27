Once again, in my view, we have seen U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for the gutless, invertebrate coward that he is. He had an opportunity to take a stand against seemingly obvious criminal activities by a rogue president who endangered a session of our very democracy.

If Smucker had an ounce of respect for his constituents and his position, he would resign immediately.

Of course, that won’t happen. Because like many in his party, Smucker is seemingly only out for himself and the former criminal in the White House.

Jack L. Enco

Warwick Township