In congressional districts that are overwhelmingly skewed to one party, if you want a representative who would be amenable to your principles and preferences — and willing to hear your thoughts — choose someone mainstream from the opposite party.

Two years is a very short time for trust to be violated and the violator removed, yet time enough for the elected representative to effectuate the satisfactory results.

In the 11th Congressional District in the 2020 election, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker won 63% to 37% — four percentage points better than he did in 2018. With his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s certified election results, he’s seemingly become smugger.

Smucker has points to spare and time for this incident to wane from memories. As long as he doesn’t get involved in a bigger scandal, I believe he’s a lock to win again.

Plaudits to those — especially those in Smucker’s party — who have written letters detailing their abhorrence of his stance. But unless Jesus comes down from the heavens and opposes Smucker as a candidate on the Democratic ticket, there’s a negligible chance that Smucker will be toppled for his act to oppose the Constitution.

Smucker didn’t object because his constituents — meaning the majority — wanted him to. He objected because he could. Until a substantial plurality of Republicans overcome the marketing-stoked fearmongering and realize that electing a Democrat doesn’t mean socialism, loss of freedom, confiscation of guns, excessive taxes, open borders, lax justice, etc., this district will continue electing officials who primarily represent their leaders and benefactors.

A successful exception is the Manheim Township school board. Imagine the consternation if that happened with the 11th Congressional District.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township