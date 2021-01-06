U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s hypocrisy and disregard for working Americans is on display once again with his vote against raising pandemic economic recovery stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 (“Rep. Smucker votes against raising stimulus payments to $2,000, backs Trump’s defense spending veto,” Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Smucker’s cover story for his “no” vote is what I see as feigned concern about the national debt. Smucker, however, had no reservations about enthusiastically supporting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which gave massive tax breaks to corporations and millionaires and has swelled the national debt by literally trillions of dollars.

The debt-exploding Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 also resulted in the Koch brothers, both among the richest Americans, saving an estimated $1 billion to $1.4 billion, according to Americans for Tax Fairness.

Not coincidentally, the Koch brothers (one of whom died in August 2019) have supported Smucker in the past with thousands of dollars in declared contributions and additional political action committee spending on his behalf.

Perhaps if we, the residents of the 11th Congressional District, pool our money and contribute to Smucker’s campaign, we can convince him to vote for a measly extra $1,400 for us the next time he has the chance?

Adam Jenkins

Marietta