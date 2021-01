If violence and destruction are unacceptable, why is U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker perpetuating lies about the validity of our election?

Did he not know how radicalized some of his constituents are? I doubt that. If he wants reconciliation, he must take responsibility for the hate he fomented through the lies he told. Without an apology from him to the people he tried to disenfranchise, I will be voting for someone with more integrity next time.

Donna Wilcox

Lancaster Township