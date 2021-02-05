I am mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, and three more members of my family have recently been infected. One is fully recovered, and two are recovering.

We all have reason to be concerned. Thankfully, Operation Warp Speed has been a marvelous public/private partnership, and the development of vaccines in less than one year is a near-miracle.

Thankfully, vaccinations have begun, but they have to be accelerated. We now need Congressman Lloyd Smucker to support the legislation before him that will help President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 team put an end to this scourge as soon as possible. This is obviously very costly, but if there is worry about adding to the debt, it is worth paying more taxes, if that is what it’s going to take.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township