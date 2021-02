If you are a patriotic American, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, you will announce resoundingly that President Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the presidential election in November.

You need to stress in much stronger terms to your constituents that any disagreements you have with the way the election was run would not change the result of the presidential election.

You were elected on the same ballot with the same rules.

A. Lucille Meissner

East Hempfield Township