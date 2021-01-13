U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker: Words cannot describe how disgusted I am with your decision to object to my vote and the votes of millions of my fellow Pennsylvanians in the Nov. 3 election.

You, too, were elected in that very same election. If you believe the election is truly in dispute, I ask you to resign. If your argument is that Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win Pennsylvania, then how can we be sure you legitimately won the 11th Congressional District?

You have stated that this was your only opportunity to voice your constituents’ concerns about election irregularities. There is a major problem with that line of reasoning: Those concerns were addressed through a litany of court cases that found there to be no irregularities or fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

You know that, yet chose to support the objection anyway, providing some credence to an unfounded claim instead of having the courage to speak the truth.

You were elected to be our leader; start acting like a leader and not a follower. You were elected to be honest; show some fortitude and tell the truth. Stop propagating the lies of our disgraceful president and stand up to him instead. Tell your supporters the truth about the election; don’t bend to falsehoods.

Eric Metzler

Manheim Township