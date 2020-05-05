On the front page of the April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Officials: Up local control in reopening”), Congressman Lloyd Smucker gives us his opinion: “It’s not too early to reopen the economy. … There are many small businesses in our community that could safely resume some activity.”

On Page A3 that same day, we see the cold, hard COVID-19 facts: According to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis, Lancaster is the fourth-deadliest county in Pennsylvania for the virus, on a per capita basis. And, according to The New York Times, we are the 15th deadliest metropolitan region in the nation, again on a per capita basis.

What universe is Smucker living in? What in those facts would lead a rational person to believe we are ready to reopen Lancaster’s economy? Nothing. In my view, all the congressman cares about is supporting President Donald Trump’s party line — and that has been his position since he was elected.

Smucker is nothing more than another Trump sycophant and, in this case, seems willing to potentially sacrifice the lives of my family, friends and neighbors to curry political favor. He seemingly supports the Trump party line to the extent that he risks the lives of those he has taken an oath to represent.

We need to prioritize people’s lives. Smucker needs to listen to the health experts and change his position. If he doesn’t, then this November let’s vote him out of office. We need someone in Congress who puts the well-being of the people of Lancaster County first.

Ray Wolf

Manheim Township