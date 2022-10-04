Regarding the June 28 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Smucker Quiet on Hearings”:

On Nov. 3, 2020, I voted by mail-in ballot, a right granted to me by state Act 77, which passed the Legislature in 2019 by a large bipartisan margin. I did so because, as a front-line medical worker, I was working a 12-hour shift that day, and because my age put me at higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

After the fact, Congressman Smucker and 137 of his GOP colleagues in the U.S. House decided that some of the 2.6 million mail-in and absentee ballots, including mine, should not have been counted, and thus voted to reject the duly certified electoral votes from Pennsylvania.

Now that the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings are revealing the full extent of the former president’s depravity, it appears that Congressman Smucker was duped. Duped into furthering the Big Lie of outcome-altering election irregularities; duped into rejecting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, even after the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol; and duped into participating in the cover-up, by voting against impeachment, and voting against an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.

So, Congressman Smucker, it is past time to level with your constituents. Do you believe in democracy or not? Do you unequivocally reject Donald Trump’s multifaceted conspiracy to overturn the 2020 president election? And will you renounce your own complicity in the cover-up of the most serious political crime since the Civil War? Your silence is deafening.

Leaders who do not believe in democracy should not ask for our vote.

Tom Gates, M.D.

Manheim Township