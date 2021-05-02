Many thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for keeping us up to date on what I view as U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s relentless decline into the political muck dredged up by the immoral (and possibly illegal) behaviors of his seeming hero — our previous president.

As a Pennsylvania voter, I am deeply offended that Smucker conspired with other MAGA supporters in an attempt to erase the votes we cast for president.

There is no more sacred right in our democracy than voting. Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, affirmed that right and condemned the plan to challenge the election results three days before Smucker and others carried it out — hours after a right-wing, MAGA-inspired mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Toomey wrote: “A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The effort ... to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”

Smucker did it anyway. LNP | LancasterOnline’s April 22 editorial (“Problem solver no more”) made the seriousness of Smucker’s Jan. 7 behavior crystal clear: “He stood on the U.S. House floor and argued — without basis in law or fact — that the legally cast votes of 115,847 Lancaster County residents should be nullified.”

Smucker was joined by seven other Republican Pennsylvania members of Congress. I believe they should all be held accountable for threatening democracy. And voters have the power to do it. I propose that we deny all of them reelection until they publicly repent of their unpatriotic, politically destructive behavior and renew their vow to serve the people of Pennsylvania rather than themselves.

Or maybe we should just look for higher-caliber candidates instead.

Mark Kelley

Lancaster